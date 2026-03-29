Blotter: 20 total people arrested in previous week

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell file photo)

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from March 15 to March 21:

Jose Ramos Alvarenga of Riverhead, 54, was arrested for alleged rape.

Alek Zitti of Freeport, 33, was arrested for alleged assault.

Berenice Rodriguez of Guatemala, 45; Max Chay Tojil of Southold, 37; and Andrew Houston of Patchogue, 33, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Chad Turner of Southampton, 45, and Chad Botts of Riverhead, 64, were arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Luis Herrera-Cahjaj of Flanders, 25, was arrested for alleged forcible touching.

Riverhead residents Peter Rosado, 34, and Tayana Thompson, 29, were arrested for alleged criminal contempt. Mr. Rosado was also charged with alleged criminal obstruction.

Cesar Santos of Riverhead, 34, was arrested for alleged criminal mischief.

John Sheppard of Wading River, 41, was arrested for alleged criminal trespass.

Andrea Celentano of Patchogue, 59, was arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Shaquanna Kwasna of Riverhead, 31, was arrested for alleged unlicensed operation.

Noe Pacheco of Riverhead, 40; Giorgi Chakhunashvili of Brooklyn, 26; Earl Parker of Bellport, 57; and David Pacheco, listed as undomiciled, 43, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

David Holland of Riverhead, 63, was arrested for an alleged town code violation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.