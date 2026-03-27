Michael J. Vincent of Stephentown, N.Y., formerly of Riverhead, died March 23, 2026. He was 58.

Born Oct. 9, 1967, he was the son of David and Cecilia (Troski) Vincent. He graduated Riverhead High School in 1985 and worked as an auto mechanic for Lexus.

Family said Mr. Vincent enjoyed motorcycle racing, fishing, paintball and martial arts.

Predeceased by his father David Vincent, he is survived by his mother Cecilia Vincent of Ridge; siblings David Vincent of Ridge and Suzanne Elardo of Stephentown, N.Y.

A memorial is scheduled for April 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations to the Daisy Foundation are requested.

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