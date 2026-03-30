Vincent Tocci Sr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2026 at the age of 87 at Tidewell Hospice in Venice, Fla.

Affectionately known as “Poppy,” Vincent was born on March 8, 1939, in Brooklyn. He spent his early years there before his family settled in Flanders on Long Island, a place he would call home for many years. It was there that he built a life centered on family and raised his children alongside the love of his life, Sandy, with whom he shared 65 devoted years.

Vincent is survived by his brother Philip; his daughters Cheryle Jayne and Suzanne Grasse; his son Vincent Tocci Jr.; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Sandy, whose memory he carried with him always.

Vincent had a deep appreciation for the simple beauty of nature and found joy in birdwatching and gardening. In retirement, he and Sandy embraced a life of adventure, traveling the country together in their RV, creating cherished memories along the way. They lovingly built their dream home in Pennsylvania before eventually settling in North Port, Fla., where they enjoyed the remainder of their lives together.

Known for his gentle spirit, quiet strength, and unwavering love for his family, Vincent touched the lives of all who knew him. His legacy lives on in the family he adored and the countless moments they shared.

He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always.

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