Bryan S. Hale of Riverhead died March 29, 2026. He was 59.

Born in Riverhead Feb. 8, 1967, he was the son of Melvin and Joan (Wysocki) Hale. He worked as an automobile mechanic in Riverhead and was a member of the Elks Club. Family said he enjoyed auto repair and motorcycles.

Predeceased by his parents and daughter, Alisa, he is survived by his son Andrew Fennell; siblings Deborah Hale of Bellport, Melvin Jr. of Ridge and Michael of East Quogue.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, April 7 from 3 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be performed during the visitation hours. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations are requested for North Fork Animal Welfare League, nfawl.org.

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