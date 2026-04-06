Hazel A. Goff of Riverhead died at Peconic Bay Medical Center April 5, 2026. She was 68.

Born in Cumberland, Va. April 20, 1957, she was the daughter of William and Dorothy (Smith) Goff. She was a caretaker for children, who family said enjoyed lottery numbers, TV shows, shopping and cooking.

Predeceased by her parents; brother Elfego; and sister Doris, she is survived by siblings Peggy Anderson, Ethel Griffin, Ella Horne, Irving Goff and Monique Goff and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Riverhead Cemetery. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home assisted the family.

Paid post