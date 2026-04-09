Barbara A. Schellinger of Riverhead, formerly of East Hampton, died Thursday, April 9, 2026, at the Kanas Center East End Hospice. She was 77.

She was born Dec. 8, 1948, in Flushing, N.Y., to Joseph and Muriel (Donovan) Peterson. In 1966, she graduated from Bayside High School and went on to work as a secretary for L.I. Carpet. She married Morley Schellinger in 1997 in East Hampton.

Predeceased by her parents and her daughter, Kathleen Ruiz, Ms. Schellinger is survived by her husband, Morley; her son, Dennis Ruiz of East Hampton; and one grandchild.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 13, from noon to 1 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will start at 12:30 p.m., also at the funeral home, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

Paid post