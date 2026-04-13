Ralph Chauncey Luce, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and veteran, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2026, in Queens, New York.

Born on July 19, 1950, in Greenport, Ralph lived a life marked by service, dedication, and love for his family.

He enjoyed boating in the local waters during the summers and complaining about the New York Jets while watching with his friends in the winters. He had a large circle of friends whom he loved to spend time with on Thursday nights for weekly bonfires. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to his friends for car repairs using the skills he developed as a car technician.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Luce, who stood by his side through life’s trials and triumphs. Together, they built a loving family that includes their three children: Ralph (Courtney), Gregory (Jackeline), and Margherita (Paul). Ralph took immense pride in his seven grandchildren: Caleb, Aiden, Dominick, Ralph, Mia, Harper, and Landon, who brought him great joy and whom he deeply cherished.

In addition to his immediate family, Ralph is fondly remembered by his brother, Allen, and sister, Virginia, who shared many moments of kinship and support.

Ralph’s legacy is one of strength, perseverance, and unwavering love for his family. He will be remembered with deep respect and affection by all whose lives he touched.

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