Muriel Doka of Baiting Hollow, formerly of Jamesport, died at home April 16, 2026. She was 87.

She was born July 7, 1938. She married Frank Doka and was a member of the Community Christian Fellowship.

Family said she enjoyed helping others, cooking and fellowship.

Predeceased by her husband Frank Doka; and brothers Robert and John Trainor, she is survived by her children Debbie Doka, Frank and Paula Doka and Donna Doka Moor; grandchildren Tyrone Corgier, Michael Moor, Rhiannon Doka, Lyndon Doka, Tyler Doka and Deanna Moor; and great-grandchildren Kyuss Corgier, Avery Moor, Adeline Doka, Oliver Doka, Trip Corgier, Wesley Doka, Cole Doka and Calvin Doka.

A celebration of life memorial service for immediate family only is scheduled for Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m. at Community Christian Fellowship in Mattituck.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home assisted the family. Memorial donations are requested for Crisis Response International, www.criout.com.

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