Keith A. Roberts of Laurel, beloved husband of Cecelia (O’Reilly), passed away peacefully at the age of 76 on April 17, 2026.

He was a beloved father of Erin Schule (Allan) and Allison Savio (Jeremy), both of Wading River; adored ‘Poppy’ to his six grandchildren: Jordan Schule, Jenna Schule, Reagan Schule, Philomena “Mia” Savio, Connor Savio and Chase Savio; and loving brother of Scott Roberts (Camille) of Clinton, Mass. Keith was born on April 10, 1950 in Aurora, Colo. to Antionette M. (née Pessagno) and James E. Roberts.

He was a proud veteran of the US Army serving his country during the Vietnam War.

Married to Cecelia for almost 54 years, they built the foundation for their loving family. Keith was always present, dependable and supportive. His presence was a steady source of comfort and strength. After Keith retired from his project manager position with SITA, he carried that service to The East End Hospice where he took great pride in volunteering. He and Cecelia had a love for traveling with their friends and found joy, not just in the destination, but with the people he shared his journey with. His commitment to others, both in uniform and throughout his life, reflected the character of a man who put family, friends and country before himself. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and the impact of his life will live on.

The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, April 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 22 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, officiated by Father Ryszard Ficek. Interment, with United States Army Honors, will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

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