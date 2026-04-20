Michael “Mike” James Boyle peacefully passed away on April 16, 2026, at the age of 73 in Chesapeake, Va. He was born on June 24, 1952, in Hempstead, N.Y., to the late Charles Boyle and Evelyn Sabo (Bidwell). Michael was the devoted husband of Mary Angelina “Angie” Boyle and cherished father to his three sons: Justin, Jeffery, and Jason.

Mike spent his formative years in Hicksville and Island Park, N.Y. Growing up as the second youngest of seven children, he shared an incredible bond with his siblings that lasted a lifetime. These early connections shaped the core values he carried into adulthood, serving as the blueprint for the family he built with Angie and the way they raised their boys. Outside of his boys, Mike was more than just a brother and uncle; he was a dedicated mentor to his younger brother, Gregory, and a guiding light for his nieces and nephews.

From an early age, Mike was a standout athlete whose primary passion was baseball. His talent was undeniable, eventually earning him scouting interest from the N.Y. Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates during his teens.

While a professional baseball career was not in the cards, his path led him to relocate to the East End of Long Island with his family. It was there that he met the love of his life, his wife, Angie. Driven to provide for his young family, Mike balanced multiple jobs across Long Island and New York City, refining his work ethic and professional skills along the way.

In his 30s, Mike channeled his drive into entrepreneurship, launching successful ventures in the trucking, transportation, warehousing, staffing, and logistics industries. Through the next 40 years, he became a respected mentor within his network, finding his greatest professional satisfaction in helping others succeed.

Beyond his professional life, Mike remained an avid athlete. He played on organized baseball teams across Queens and Nassau counties well into his early 40s before transitioning his competitive focus to golf. Throughout it all, fishing remained a constant source of joy.

When the weather was less favorable, Mike enjoyed media entertainment such as James Bond, Star Trek, and military series (“Patton” being a favorite). There are countless times when visits to the local library (Emma S. Clark) lead to VHS’s coming home, turning into weekend history lessons with the family.

Mike shared his passions with his boys, often taking them on fishing trips to the north and south shores of Long Island and playing rounds of golf across Long Island and down the East Coast. A lifelong New York Yankees fan, with a special admiration for Mickey Mantle, he took great pride in celebrating the team’s many World Series victories with his family at the turn of the century.

Michael is survived by his sons and their families: Justin Boyle and his wife, Dominique (Niki) Boyle; Jeffery Boyle, and his wife, Jennifer (Jenny) Boyle; Jason Boyle, and his wife, Corinne Boyle. He will also be dearly missed by his seven grandchildren: Nicholas, Sarah, Lucas, Caleb, Erin, Kaleigh and Grant. Michael is also survived by his sister Dale Clemente, née Boyle; brother-in-law Michael Slovensky; Michael’s wife, Linda Slovensky; and his sister-in-law Florence (Mazie) LeBron, née Slovensky. Mike was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Angelina “Angie” Boyle, née Slovensky; his father, Charles (Charlie) Boyle; his mother, Evelyn Sabo, née Bidwell; his brothers Martin, George, Jeffery, Charles (Chickie) and Gregory; and his brother-in-law Robert Greenwood.

Visitation and religious services along with the burial will take place on Thursday, April 23. The compassionate professionals at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home at 336 Marcy Ave., Riverhead, New York, 11901, are assisting the family with the arrangements. Visitation hours will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a religious service at approximately 2:15 p.m., and then burial services at Riverhead Cemetery.

Michael will be remembered for his dedication to his family, the sacrifices made for his children’s education, and his love of golfing, fishing and cheering on the New York Yankees. His presence will be deeply missed, but his memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

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