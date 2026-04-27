Diane Elizabeth Gildersleeve of Mastic, and formerly of Mattituck, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. She was 82 years old.

Diane was born on June 26, 1943 in Morgantown, West Virginia to Edith V. (née Knight) and Earl F. Foster. She was one of 11 children. On April 6, 1986 she married James Herbert Gildersleeve at their home on Pike Street in Mattituck. In her professional career, she worked as a manufacturer for Photocircuits Corp. in Aquebogue, and as a computer operator for Additive Products.

She is survived by her husband James; children Michael Angelo Ricciardi (Cindy), Jonathan Robert Delvecchio, Christopher Alan Ricciardi (Renay), and Billie-Jo Watters (Daniel); grandchildren Dawn Marie Lane, Michael Joseph Ricciardi, Christopher Ricciardi, Kanssa Diane Piccolo, and Daniel Patrick Watters Jr. “DJ”; great-grandchildren Bobby Lane, Olivia Lane, Elizabeth Lane, Mikey Lane, Mikey Piccolo, Carmine Piccolo, Joshia Piccolo, Scarlett Watters, Savannah Watters, Giovanni Watters, Giovanna Ricciardi, Michael Ricciardi, Nicholas Ricciardi, Anthony Ricciardi and Matthew Ricciardi; and siblings Harry Foster, Jimmy Foster, David Foster, Roger Foster, Gene Foster, Marketa Cantoni, Colleen Groves, Norma Floccari, Betty Kelly and Patty Smith.

The family has chosen to remember Diane’s life privately at this time. DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

Paid post