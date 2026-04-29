John “Jack” Aicher returned home peacefully on April 22, 2026, at 95 years old after a short decline.

Predeceased by his wife Anne, Jack is survived by five children: Beth (Bill), Patty (Steve), Eileen (Enrique), John (Stacey), Anne; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Born to Charles and Anne, Jack survived his older sister Jeanne and younger brother Tom.

A child of Queens, Jack attended Catholic grammar school and enjoyed playing stickball. His family moved to Rockville Centre when he was in the eighth grade where he attended St. Agnes. He graduated from Chaminade High School (1948) and St. Bonaventure University (1952).

While at St. Bonnies, Jack studied as an English major and served in ROTC, earning a commission upon graduation as a Second Lieutenant. Jack served 11 years in uniform, rising to the rank of Captain after serving as a forward observer during the final armistice of the Korean conflict. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the United Nations Service Ribbon, and the Korean Service Medal. He was inducted into the St. Bonaventure ROTC Hall of Fame in 2018.

While attending St. Bonaventure, Jack was deeply influenced by the Franciscan Friars who instilled in him a life-long devotion to fostering the general welfare of others. Jack counseled prisoners incarcerated throughout New York City, served as a volunteer arbitrator in the New York State Court System, donated pro bono legal services to Suffolk County residents being evicted from their homes, served on the Vermont State Reparative Board, as well as the Board of Trustees of Molloy College (now Molloy University).

During his college years, Jack met Anne Mulhern and began a life-long relationship culminating in 69 years of marriage. Jack attended to Anne in her final years of life with genuine affection.

Jack took the LSAT in Seoul, Korea and gained admittance to Fordham Law School, graduating in 1957. He was admitted to the New York State bar and the Vermont State bar. He practiced as a partner in the law firm Aicher, Moffett & Aicher for the majority of his professional career.

After raising their children in Rockville Centre, New York, Jack and Anne moved to Mendon, Vermont in 1991 where Jack skied every winter morning well into his 70s. In 2003 Jack and Anne moved to Southold where he volunteered for the food pantry, sang in local choirs and was a lector at St. Patrick Church in Southold. During this time, Jack published his memoir, “Footprints” recounting important milestones in his life.

Active to his last days, Jack Aicher was an avid cross stitcher, a dedicated Catholic, lawyer, United States Army veteran and husband, firmly devoted to his wife and five children.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 29 at 10 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father Abraham Thannickal. Interment with U.S. Army Honors will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to East End Hospice at eeh.org or to St. Bonaventure University by visiting sbu.edu/donate; calling 716-375-2328 or mailing a check to: St. Bonaventure University Office of Advancement | PO Box 2519 | 3261 W State Rd | St. Bonaventure, NY 14778, referencing John “Jack” Aicher memorial.

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