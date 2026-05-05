Anna K. Berezny of Calverton died at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation May 2, 2026. She was 94.

Born in Baiting Hollow Dec. 13, 1931, she was the daughter of Andrew and Anna (Wanat) Kitinsy. She married William and became a homemaker.

Family said Ms. Berezny enjoyed farming, picking local vegetables, cooking, crocheting and holiday dinners.

She is predeceased by her husband William and survived by her children: William of Calverton, Charles of Calverton, Ann Marie Woodhull (Robert) of Jamesport, Ronald of Calverton and Marie Carol Hiltunen (Steve) of Calverton; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The funeral service is set for Monday, May 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Johns Ukrainian Church. Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery. The family was assisted by McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home of Riverhead.

Paid post