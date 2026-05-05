Irene M. Jackowski of Coram died at Mather Memorial Hospital May 2, 2026. She was 77.

Born in Brooklyn May 27, 1948, she was the daughter of Anthony and Irene (Burke) Orrigo. She graduated St. Michaels High School in Brooklyn in 1964. On Aug. 12, 1972, she married Thomas Jackowski at Leonards in Great Neck.

Ms. Jackowski worked at ABC and CBS in New York City, and also at the IRS and a daycare. She was also a homemaker.

Family said she was devoted to them and loved traveling, baking, sewing, reading and dancing.

Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her husband Thomas of Coram; children Tara Sloan of Coram and Anthony of Colorado; and grandchildren Alura and Austin Jackowski.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, May 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service is scheduled for Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Paid post