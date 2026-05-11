Steven Sternberger of Riverhead died May 7, 2026. He was 84.

Born in Croatia Oct. 30, 1941, he was the son of Bartol Ljubicic and Julia Sternberger. He served in the US Army from 1964 to 1966 and married Antoinette Spicijaric April 29, 1967 in the Bronx. He worked as a jewler in New York City.

Mr. Sternberger was one of the founders of Special Soccer on Long Island, and family said he enjoyed sports, the New York Mets and soccer, playing cards and dancing.

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his wife Antoinette “Annette” of Riverhead; children Michael (Angelique), Erik (Candi) and Julia; and grandchildren Hailey, Zachary, Jacquelyn and Daniel.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, May 12 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral mass is scheduled for Wednesday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Johns Church in Riverhead. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

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