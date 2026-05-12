Frederic Henri Cohen of Laurel, passed away on May 6, 2026. He was 91.

Born in 1934 in Baghdad into the city’s Jewish community, Fred left Iraq at 16 as a stateless refugee. He studied electrical engineering in Zurich and immigrated to the United States in 1966, settling in New York, where he spent many years as a financial analyst. He was a generous patron of young musicians.

Fred often spoke of trying to “exercise the muscle of caring,” and of the unconditional love of his wife, Linda Rie.

Survived by his sons Nicholas and Timothy; his partner Susan; and his brother Ovadia, he is predeceased by his wife Linda Rie; his brother Elias; and his sister Suzie.

Burial is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12 at noon at Cutchogue Cemetery, 30535 Main Road, Cutchogue, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the East End Arts & Humanities Council (eastendarts.org/donate).

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