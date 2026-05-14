Yard sale haul: shop East End deals this weekend

Although the difference between yard, garage and tag sales is based on where they occur, one aspect unites them all — the deals. The season is ramping up with the number of sales close to doubling since the beginning of the month. Dust off your canvas totes and happy treasure hunting at one or more of the sales listed below.

Yard Sales

Friday-Sunday, 5/15-5/17

BRIDGEHAMPTON, | Rain or shine. Estate/yard sale. A curated three-day offer-ing of designer apparel and shoes, fine furnishings, original artwork, glassware, books, houseware, commercial pieces from a private retail collection, and various other unique finds! 45 Chester Ave. Inquiries: [email protected].

Saturday, 5/16

CUTCHOGUE 9 a.m.-4 p.m. | R/D Sunday, 5/17. Art in the Yard. Paintings, supplies, odds and ends, collectibles, household, more. Free admission. Oldtownartsguild.org, [email protected]. 28265 Main Road.

Saturday, 5/16

CUTCHOGUE, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. | Household items, Barbie dolls, dog collars and leashes, clothing, furniture. Fishing poles. 870 Horseshoe Drive.

Saturday-Sunday, 5/16-5/17

FLANDERS, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. | Multi-family. 47 Glen Ave.

Saturday, 5/16

GREENPORT, 7a.m.- 12 p.m. | Toys, household items. 321 Fourth Ave.

Saturday, 5/16

GREENPORT, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. | RD 5/17. Vintage galore, books, tools, games, baby, antiques, Japanese housewares, ceramics, etc, 306 6th Street.

Saturday, 5/16

LAUREL, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. | RD 5/17. Neighborhood yard sale! Kitchen items, baby gear, toys, books, clothing, decorations, etc.1895 Delmar Drive.

Saturday-Sunday, 5/16-5/17

RIVERHEAD, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. | Household goods, air compressor, yard tools, dining room set, fishing poles. 1111 Woodcrest Ave.

Friday-Saturday, 5/15-16

SOUTHOLD, 3-7 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday | Tools only: chainsaws, ladders, Trench Master, much more. Housewares and furniture, bed frames, chairs. Too much too list! 4745 North Bayview Road.

Saturday, 5/16

SOUTHOLD, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. | Housewares, power/hand tools, antiques, collectibles, clothes, new microwave. 1195 Smith Drive North.

Garage Sales

Saturday, 5/16

FLANDERS, 8a.m.-3p.m | Rain or shine! Outdoor furniture, elliptical machine, large chest freezer, Induction Burner, wheelchair, walkers, household items and much more! 35 Evergreen Road.

Tag Sales

Friday-Saturday, 5/15-5/16

FLANDERS, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | Furniture (LR, DR, BR, occasional pieces), pi-ano, lighting, artwork, decorative, electronics. Kitchen, china, tons of women’s clothing (size M-L), shoes (9), accessories, jewelry, art/framing supplies, holiday, records/CDs. Tools (power, hand, garden), kayaks, Weber gas grill. Much more! Photos www.redesign-ny.com. 620 Pleasure Drive. Sale by Mr. Cleanout.

Friday-Sunday, 5/15-5/17

GREENPORT, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. | Moving sale. Nearly new furniture: Queen-size storage bed with headboard, 3-drawer dresser, antique oak coffee table, 3-cushion grey couch, queen-size futon bed on wood frame, club chair, rocking chair, four air conditioners. 311 Fifth Street.

Friday-Saturday, 5/15–5/16

PECONIC, 9a.m.-3p.m. | Partial contents of house. Furniture, jewelry, kitchen items, outdoor items, lawn mower, plus other items! 1100 Huntington Blvd. (off Mill Lane, north of Route 48). Sale by Willow Hill Antiques, 631-905-9953.

Saturday, 5/16

SOUTHOLD, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. | 295 Beckwith Ave.

Thursday-Sunday, 5/14-5/17

WESTHAMPTON, 9 a.m. to 3p.m. | Estate sale. Legendary Seymour Stein Sire Eye collection! Monumental and magnificent! European deco, French glass, Italian marble, rare finds, art, books, salvage. Not conducive for small children/pets. But so fun! Worth the trip. 21 Roger’s Way, Suite C. Gabreski Airport. See pics on Instagram @whiteflowertagsale.

As a reminder, those attending yard sales, and those hosting them, are urged to respect published/posted starting times. “Early birds” are an inconvenience to those hosting yard sales and unfair to others patronizing them.

Keep an eye on the Riverhead New-Review classifieds section where yard, tag and garage sales are listed each week. Call Karen at 631-354-8029 to list your own sale.