Eric Davison of Hampton Bays, formerly of Jamesport died May 17, 2026 suddenly.

Eric was a 1993 graduate of Riverhead High School.

An avid audio-video wiz, he was owner of ‘THEATERWORKS’ specializing in high end custom home theater installations.

He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Ian and Jessica Davison; his parents Trevor and Allyson Davison and his partner Caroline Balunas.

….. He will be sorely missed.

Visitation will be held at Powell Funeral Home, 67 Broadway, Amityville N.Y. from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 22. Internment will be private, Saturday, May 23.

Paid post