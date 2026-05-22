Gilbert A. ‘Gibby’ Smith

Gilbert A. Smith of Riverhead, known as “Gibby,” died Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at the age of 90.

Born in Calverton Nov. 13, 1935, he was the son of Charles and Viola (Carter) Smith, and graduated from Riverhead High School in 1953.

Mr. Smith was a farmer in Calverton and a member of St. John’s Parish. He enjoyed snow mobiling and modified car racing, loved the outdoors and was a fan of the N.Y. Giants and Rangers.

Predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, in 2013, and by siblings Doris, Hubert and Douglas, Mr. Smith is survived by his son, Skip (Paula), of Riverhead; his brother Richard of Delancy, N.Y.; grandchildren Michelle and Cody (Amanda); and “great-grand-canine” Barkley.

The family will receive visitors Monday, May 25, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place Tuesday, May 26, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated.

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