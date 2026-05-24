Blotter: Arrest made for allegedly obstructing governmental administration

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from May 10 to May 16:

• Edwin Sebastian Felix of Riverhead, 21, was arrested for alleged obstructing governmental administration.

• Erika Fedison of Cutchogue, 38, was arrested for alleged aggravated driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

• Tanya Brown of Shirley, 42; Angelina Fields of Port Jefferson, 26; Philip Schmitt of Riverhead, 43; and Oscar Gatica Ochoa of Greenport, 19, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

• Steven Holmes of Rocky Point, 39, was arrested for alleged driving while ability impaired by drugs.

• Nicholas Berg of Riverhead, 40, was arrested on four counts of alleged criminal possession of stolen property.

• Edwin Francis of Riverhead, 42, was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a weapon.

• Keenen Wiggins of Brooklyn, 18, was arrested on two counts of alleged harassment.

• David Sebastian Francisco of Riverhead, 22, was arrested for alleged criminal trespass.

• Alan Gardner of Lindenhurst, 40, was arrested on a bench warrant and for alleged petit larceny.

• Vaitiare Salgado Guzman of Hampton Bays, 30, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

• Moses Bullock of Riverhead, 53, Rythem Hayes of Amityville, 22, and Alan Gardner of Lindenhurst, 40, were arrested on warrants.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.