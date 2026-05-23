Memorial Day deals and great food at Foodie Fest this weekend

Foodie Fest is coming to Riverhead’s Tanger Outlets this weekend. (Credit: Foodie Fest)

Satisfy all your cravings in one place this weekend — Foodie Fest is coming to Riverhead’s Tanger Outlets (602 Tanger Mall Drive, Riverhead) with over 10 different food trucks, an assortment of food stands and loads of entertainment.

From May 23 to 25 from 12 to 7 p.m., expect a kid’s zone with inflatable slides and bounce houses, an on-site DJ and a variety of different cuisines, with no two trucks serving the same type of food, in front of the Eddie Bauer and New Balance stores.

“You’re not going to find six empanada trucks or zeppole trucks — we try to have one of everything because we want the diversity and the selections,” says Oleg Zivkovich, Foodie Fest partner.

Get some shopping done and take advantage of any Memorial Day Weekend sales while exploring what the Long Island food truck scene has to offer.

Spiro Ploumes, founder of Foodie Fest and a food truck event coordinator servicing Long Island, partnered with Zivkovich, owner of Long Island Fairs, to combine their entertainment and organizationl expertise.

Read more on northforker.com