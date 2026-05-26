William D. Cichanowicz, of Cutchogue and Jamesport, died on Sunday, May 24, 2026 surrounded by his family. He was 76 years old.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 28 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Jamesport Fire Department will render Firematic Services at 7:30 p.m. during the visitation. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 29 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center would be appreciated. Donation forms will be available at the funeral home.

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