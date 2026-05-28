North Fork yard sale haul: Where to shop deals this weekend

A list of yard sales, garage sales and tag sales from the classifieds section of the Riverhead News-Review.

It’s official — North Fork yard sale season is ON.

Saturday, May 30 seems to be the biggest day so far with a baker’s dozen of sales happening from Riverhead to Southold — even one in Southampton.

Yard sales

Friday, May 29 Cutchogue: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. | Large yard sale. Furniture, miscellaneous household items, collectibles and vintage. 2220 Pinetree Road. Jamesport: 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. | Antiques, collectibles, furniture, clothing. Too much to list. 1428 Peconic Bay Blvd.

Keep an eye on the Riverhead News-Review classifieds section where yard, tag and garage sales are listed each week. Call Karen at 631-354-8029 to list your own sale.

Saturday, May 30 Cutchogue: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. | Large yard sale. Furniture, miscellaneous household items, collectibles and vintage. 2220 Pinetree Road. Cutchogue: 8 a.m.- noon. | RD 5/31. Assorted treasures. Salt Air Farm, 1535 New Suffolk Road. No early birds! Cutchogue: 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. | Furniture, household goods, bicycles, etc. 440 Haywaters Road. Cutchogue: 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. | RD 5/31. Contents of home. Clothes, tools, furniture. 565 Stillwater Ave. Jamesport: 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. | Antiques, collectibles, furniture, clothing. Too much to list. 1428 Peconic Bay Blvd. Mattituck: 6 a.m.- 1 p.m. | Rain or shine. Put my good junk in your trunk! Baseball cards, tools and much more. 2250 Sigsbee Road. Mattituck: 8 a.m. RD 6/6. | Cleaning out! Lots of good stuff for everyone! 320 Freeman Road. Peconic: RD 6/6. | Huge multi-family. Something for everyone. Everything must go! 36450 Route 48. Riverhead: 9 a.m. RD 5/31. | Multi-family. Something for everyone! Furniture. 781 and 789 Mill Road (north of Middle Road). Southampton Village: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. | Estate sale. Multiple collectors purge. Antiques, art, clothing, furniture, and more. 112 Henry Street. Southold: 8 a.m. | Colonial Village Community yard sale. 55075 Main Road (park on Main Road). Southold: 8 a.m. | Huge sale! Tons of items. Outdoor furniture, pictures, linens, lamps, pillows, vintage clothing, kayaks, lawnmowers, tools, and much more. Nice stuff; no junk! Don’t miss out! 1780 Hiawathas Path. Southold: 9 a.m.1 p.m. | Multi-family yard sale: a little bit of everything! 50 Ackerly Pond Lane. No early birds!

Sunday, May 31 Cutchogue: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. | Large yard sale. Furniture, miscellaneous household items, collectibles and vintage. 2220 Pinetree Road. Southampton Village: 9 a.m- 1 p.m. | Estate sale. Multiple collectors purge. Antiques, art, clothing, furniture, and more. 112 Henry Street.

Saturday, June 6

Cutchogue: 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. | Annual multi-family community yard sale. Household items, toys, furniture, clothes. Something for everyone! Causeway Beach.

Southold: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. | RD 6/13. Miscellaneous household items, bookshelves, fishing, garden, bed frames, dressers, little bit of everything. 2410 Wells Ave. No early birds!

Garage sales Saturday, May 30 Cutchogue: 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. | 2150 Haywaters Road, Nassau Point. Riverhead: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. | Something for everyone! $1 tables! Too much to list. 12 Tyler Drive.

As a reminder, those attending yard sales, and those hosting them, are urged to respect published/posted starting times. “Early birds” are an inconvenience to those hosting yard sales and unfair to others patronizing them.