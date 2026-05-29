Thomas G. Tynan Jr.

Thomas Gerard Tynan of Southold passed away peacefully beside his wife Helen on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. He was 94 years old.

Tom was born on Jan. 11, 1932 in New Haven, Conn. to Thomas G Tynan and Kathryn Mc Cormack. Due to his father’s business, he moved between Boston and Philadelphia during his school years. He graduated from Newton High school and attended the University of Massachusetts for two years. In 1953 he enlisted into the army and served in Germany for two years. After being discharged in 1953 he attended Pennsylvania Military College and graduated in 1958 with the Economics Award.

Two weeks after graduation Tom married his true love, Helen Marie Whitehill. They enjoyed nearly 68 happy years together. They have three wonderful children and two terrific grandchildren.

Tom was a wonderful father and supported and participated in all the children’s activities. When they swam in AAU meets he was the starter. When the boys joined BSA, Tom served on the troop committee, was a merit badge counselor and served on the Eagle Board of Review. In the words of one of his sons, He was “super strong, super engaged and always supportive.

Tom always had a passion for gardening. He and Helen lived in Glenside, Pa. where they raised their children. He had a huge garden where he grew everything from lettuce to corn. Tom enjoyed sharing his produce with friends and neighbors. Tom also loved animals and over the years had five beautiful dogs.

Tom retired from the School District of Philadelphia where he was a systems analyst for the Food Services Division for many years.

In retirement Tom Joined Sandy Run CC and he and Helen enjoyed playing golf. They also started playing bridge and played on the club bridge teams.

Tom spent every summer growing up in Southold where his grandfather had a home built in 1927. Tom always wanted to live there. He and Helen and the children spent every summer vacation and many holidays there. They bought the home in 1985 when Tom’s father passed away. They spent time between Pa. and N.Y. for many years and finally moved permanently to Southold in 2013. His dream had come true.

Tom continued his love of gardening in Southold and has a plot at Charnews farm with the Peconic Land Trust. He still worked part of the plot and planted his garlic until 94 years old. Tom and Helen also continued playing bridge and met many wonderful friends through bridge.

Tom instilled in his children a love of animals, nature and gardening.

Tom is survived by his wife Helen; and his children Thomas (Kaye), David (Shirley) and daughters Kate and Gina; and his grandchildren Stephen and Ryan. He also has a sister Mary Andrews and was predeceased by his sister Jeanne O’Reilly. Tom has many nieces and nephews.

Tom and Helen had almost 68 wonderful years together. Tom will be dearly missed by all.

Burial will be private with family at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold, and a Celebration of Life to be held at future date.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

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