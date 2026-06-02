Allen Woodruff of Flanders, formerly of North Carolina, died in Commack May 29, 2026. He was 88.

Born in Spring Hope, N.C. May 22, 1938, he was the son of Jaspar Allen and Sarah Wiggins. He attended school in North Carolina. Mr. Woodruff moved north and worked as a farmer at Grodski’s Farm in Riverhead. Family said he enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Predeceased by his brothers Leroy, William, Randolph, Columbus, James, Willis, Leman, Lenwood and sisters Elsie Mae, Dorothy Lee and Lossie Bea, he is survived by his borther Clarence Hawkins (Lena) and sister Willie Mae.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, June 3 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead from 10 a.m. to noon. The funeral service is scheduled for the same day at noon. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

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