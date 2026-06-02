Ralph James Miele of Riverhead died at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care May 28, 2026. He was 93.

Born June 25, 1932, he was the son of Genaro Miele and Grace Randazzo. He earned a masters degree, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a self-employed accountant in Riverhead.

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his wife Mariapia Doz-Miele; sons Wayne Galante, Dale Galante, Ralph Miele, James Miele; daughter Maryellen Torres; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead on Wednesday, June 3 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. The funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday at 8 p.m. Interment will follow on Thursday, June 4 at Calverton National Cemetery.

Paid post