Community Calendar of Events: June 4, 2026

Sunday, June 7, 4 p.m.: Jamesport Meeting House Chorus Celebrates America 250 with Song. The concert will include Walt Whitman’s “Song of Democracy,” the Clemens Sanctus, “Riversong” by Andy Beck, “The Water is Wide” and patriotic songs. At the Meetinghouse, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport.

All ages

Saturday, June 6, 6-11 p.m.: Long Island Antique Power Association Truck Pull. Gates open at 6 p.m. Pulls start 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, under 12 and veterans free. 5950 Sound Ave, Riverhead. RSVP on liantiquepower.com.

Friday and Saturday, June 5 and 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Annual sale: books, games, puzzles, more at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Saturday, June 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Family History Day 1776 on the Village Green in Cutchogue, hosted by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council & Museums. Revolutionary War encampment and drills by the 3rd New York Regiment, colonial cooking, textile demonstrations, Corchaug Indian tribe activities, colonial games, music, historic building tours. Rain date: June 7. Suggested donation: $5. Information: [email protected].

Wednesday, June 10, 7-8:30 p.m.: Pet Loss Support & Memorial Group at The Giving Room, 56215 Route 25, Southold. Free monthly peer-support circle and memorial ritual. Space limited. RSVP required: 917-324-5931 or [email protected].

Saturday, June 13, 3 p.m.: The East End Seaport Museum revives the Blessing of the Fleet at Claudio’s Pier (formerly Crabby Jerry’s). The public is invited to observe this seasonal tradition, in which vessels parade past the docks to be blessed by clergy with prayers for a safe and bountiful season. Participating craft will include working boats, sailing and motor pleasure boats, classic yachts and small skiffs. Information: eastendseaport.org.

Tuesday, June 16, 5:30 p.m.: Bicycle Repair Workshop at CAST. 53930 Main Road, Southold. Free. Bring your bike and learn how to fix it yourself from an experienced technician! Registration required: [email protected] or 631-477-1717

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, June 6, 9 a.m-4 p.m. Old Town Art and Crafts Guild hosts Fine Art, Crafts & Antiques Fair, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Antiques, art, photography, jewelry, pottery, fiber arts, more. Free. Rain date: Sunday, June 7. oldtownguild.org.

Film

Saturday, June 13, 7-9 p.m.: The Asbury Shorts Film Concert, presented by the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation (CAST) at 53930 Main Road, Southold. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Award-winning short films spanning comedy, documentary, drama and animation, hosted by Bill Evans. Recommended for ages 16 and above. Tickets: $10. Information and tickets:asburyshorts26.givesmart.com.

Fundraisers

Friday, June 12, 6-8 p.m. Webb House Tavern Night, celebrating the 250th anniversary of American independence. Set at Oysterponds Historical Society’s historic Webb House in Poquatuck Park, 1555 Village Lane, Orient, featuring live music, tavern-style food, and drink. Tickets: $75-$90, ohsny.org.

Saturday, June 13, 8 a.m.-noon: Bake/Yard Sale for New Suffolk Civic Association at New Suffolk School ballfield, 850 Fourth St. Home-baked goods and new/gently used home goods. Vendor spaces: $25; bring your own table. Information: [email protected].

In the garden

Friday, June 5, 11 a.m.: Dynamic Plants for Garden Challenges Indoors and Out at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Discussion of begonias, bromeliads, orchids and succulents and how plant survival adaptations can inform garden and indoor design. Tickets: $30; $27 members. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org or 631-298-7216.

Lectures

Saturday, June 6, 1 p.m.: America250 Lecture, William Floyd of Mastick: He Dared to Sign, talk by Mary Laura Lamont, at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Admission: $8; members free. Registration and prepayment required: 631-727-2881, ext. 100.

Thursday, June 11, 1 p.m.: Burner Prudenti Law P.C. lecture: Revocable vs. Irrevocable Trusts: What’s the Difference? Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St. Register: 631-727-3228 or [email protected].

Meetings

Saturday, June 6, 10 a.m.: Southold Peconic Civic hosts A Discussion about Code Enforcement with town attorney Ben Johnson, providing an overview and updates on short-term rentals; plus civic board elections. Southold Free Library Community Room, 53705 Main Road. southoldlibrary.org, spcivic.org.

Thursday, June 11, 6:30-8 p.m.: New York State Citizen Preparedness Training at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport, hosted by Greater Jamesport Civic Association. Free class on preparing for natural and man-made disasters. Advance registration required: tinyurl.com/NorthForkPrepares. Information: greaterjamesportcivic.org.

Music

Saturday, June 6, 1-2:30 p.m.: Concert by the Day Trippers, covering The Beatles’ greatest hits, from early classics to more complex works, plus insights into what makes each tune special. Outdoors in the greenspace at Mattituck-Laurel Library, weather permitting. Bring a chair. 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Co-sponsored by Southold Free Library. Registration required: mattitucklaurellibrary.org, southoldlibrary.org.

Saturday, June 6, 3 p.m.: Melodies by Melissa at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Free concert with music inspired by the 1970s and 1980s. Information: 631-477-0660.

Sunday, June 7, 4 p.m.: Jamesport Meeting House Chorus Celebrates America 250 with Song. The concert will include Walt Whitman’s “Song of Democracy,” the Clemens Sanctus, “Riversong” by Andy Beck, “The Water is Wide” and patriotic songs. At the Meetinghouse, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Admission: $20, advance purchase recommended. jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Thursday, June 11, 6 p.m.: Rites of Spring Music Festival presents jazz saxophonist Eddie Barbash & Kasa Quartet at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $80; $60 for RoSMF and Landcraft Garden members. Information and tickets: ritesmusic.org.

Saturday, June 13, 2 p.m.: The Simon and Garfunkel Songbook Show with Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit, Steven Roues, Joe Meo and Peter Hohmeister at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Reception/refreshments follow. Free. Registration required: cutchoguelibrary.org.

The natural world

Saturday, June 6, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Reef Raisers + Meadow Makers open house for Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Program, at Suffolk County Marine Environmental Learning Center at Cedar Beach, Southold. Exhibit of student work in art and science, guided hatchery tours, touch tank room, refreshments. Information: backtothebays.org.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10-11 a.m.: Gardening at Custer Native Plant Garden, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Wear long sleeves, long pants. Bring water, bug spray. Register at rewildlongisland.org/northfork.

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community. Free. Register at custerobservatory.org.

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group at Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

First and third Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store at 260 Route 25A, Wading River.

Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m., though Aug. 22: Perlman Music Program presents free summer chamber music concerts, featuring talented young musicians visiting for the season from around the world. 73 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. Some additional dates and special events. Reservations encouraged. Information and full program at perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Saturdays through Sept. 5, 8:30 a.m.: Yoga in the Garden at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Drop-in classes; bring mat. Rain cancels. $25; $22.50 members. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org or 631-298-7216.

Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Guided garden tour leaves entry pavilion at 10:30 a.m. Admission: $20 adults; $17 seniors and students; $5 age 12 and under; free for members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org or 631-298-7216.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers at George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop at 23045 Main Road, Orient.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers’ Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. Local vendors offering fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15 adults; $10 seniors and children. Information: 631-298-5292 or hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. Information: 631-765-2626 or custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations at Village Blacksmith Shop, Greenport.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10 adults; free for children and K-12 students. Email to arrange weekday tours. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla meeting at Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club Open Mic at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays starting May 1: Docent-led and self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20 adults; $17 seniors and students; $5 age 12 and under; free for members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Fridays, 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 2-5 p.m., starting May 23: Oysterponds Historical Society buildings and exhibitions open at 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Admission: $10 nonmember adults; free for OHS members. Information: ohsny.org or 347-559-3670.

May 23-Sept. 30: “Redcoats and Rebels” Long Island History Hunt Challenge across 26 historic sites. Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane campus, 55200 Main Road, Southold, is a participating stop. Participants can collect free Revolutionary-themed trading cards and compete for prizes. Information: 631-765-5500 or southoldhistorical.org.

Exhibitions

Through June 8: ‘Small Works By 5 North Fork Artists,’ small-scale works by Virginia Cava, Gerard Lehner, Hilary North, Delia Reiss and Debra Riva at The North Fork Arts Center, Sapan Greenport Theatre, 211 Front St., Greenport. Exhibition open during normal theater hours. Information: northfork-artscenter.org.

Through June 14: ‘Stow Wengenroth + the Flacks,’ works by acclaimed lithographer and painter Stow Wengenroth; his wife, puppet maker Edith Flack Ackley; and his sister-in-law Marjorie Flack, a children’s book writer and illustrator, at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Information: 631-477-0660 or floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through June: ‘Face Time,’ a participatory exhibit depicting objects that resemble faces, including rocks and driftwood, found by photographer Jean Schweibish in the natural environment. Kids are invited to help come up with names for these faces, which will be revealed at a reception to be scheduled. Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through July 2026: ‘Four Perspectives,’ artwork by Cathy Campbell, Darren Mignone, Lee Harned and Bill Behrle, upstairs in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Reception Friday, June 5, 5-7 p.m. Exhibition open during regular library hours. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through Aug. 22: ‘Visions of Freedom,’ a multimedia America250 exhibit by Women Sharing Art Inc. at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Tickets: free for members; $5 nonmembers. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY: The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.