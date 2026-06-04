Lifelong Riverhead resident John F. Woodson died May 27, 2026 at NYU Langone in Brookhaven. He was 100.

Born Nov. 18, 1925, he was the son of Armstead and Louise (Jones) Woodson. He graduated from Riverhead schools, married Emma, and worked as a driver for the town Highway Department.

The family will receive visitors Friday, June 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, June 6 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

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