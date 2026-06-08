Thomas Lawrence Vicario of Riverhead (formerly of Deer Park) passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2026. He was 39 years old.

Thomas was born on Jan. 20, 1987 in Bethpage, N.Y. to Sarah M. Coticchio and Joseph L. Vicario. He was one of two children. He graduated from Deer Park High School. After high school, he attended Nassau Community College where he attained his associates degree. He furthered his studies at Adelphi University.

In his professional career, he worked at Spectrum based out of Orlando, Fla. as a sales associate. He was also the co-host of Bardown Breakdown Podcast.

Predeceased by his father Joseph; he is survived by his mother Sarah Coticchio-Naekel (step-father Albert C. Naekel); sister Stephanie Morrison of Riverhead; step-father Greg Morrison; an aunt Dianne Coticchio(David Coticchio deceased) and many extended family members.

The family received friends on Sunday, June 7 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services were held on Monday, June 8 at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Gregory Sutterlin. Entombment followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale, N.Y.

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