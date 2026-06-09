Aileen Erazo, a high school junior who is part of the Butterfly Effect Project, is heading off to Georgetown University this summer for the National Youth Leadership Forum for Advanced Medicine & Health Care (Ana Borruto photo).

A Butterfly Effect Project junior volunteer is gearing up to train like a future medical student this summer.

Aileen Erazo, a Riverhead High School junior and almost four-year member of the Butterfly Effect Project, has been chosen to attend the National Youth Leadership Forum for Advanced Medicine and Healthcare at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., this summer.

For 10 days, Aileen will take part in immersive pre-college medical courses. This includes hands-on workshops where she’ll learn how to suture, scrub in for surgery and how to stop a bleed. She will also have the opportunity to visit top trauma centers in Maryland and gain insight from leading medical professionals.

The teen admitted to feeling a little nervous about being away from home, but excited to dive into the experience of staying on a college campus. The program marks an early step toward her goal of pursuing a career in pediatric medicine.

“Ever since I was little, I wanted to be a doctor,” she said. “I’ve always liked working with little kids and taking care of them, so I felt like I wanted to be a pediatric doctor.”

Aileen first joined the Butterfly Effect Project as an eighth-grader, during a time when she was dealing with severe social anxiety, she said. Seeing some of her cousins involved in the program, she said her mother felt joining BEP would help boost her confidence and connection with others.

Naturally, the first meeting brought on some nerves. However, she almost immediately felt at ease after meeting her fellow butterflies.

“It did not take long for everyone to feel like family there,” she said. “Everyone’s so welcoming. You could be completely new and they’ll act like you’ve been there for years; they won’t treat you any differently.”

Tijuana Fulford founded The Butterfly Effect Project in 2014. In its infancy, the group held meetings in the basement of Riverhead Free Library with just eight girls from the Riverhead and Flanders area. Today, the organization has grown to more than 20 chapters serving over 700 girls and boys across the East End.

Over the last few years, Aileen has inched further out of her shell. She participates in BEP’s intergenerational community Garden Club, practices fun fitness in the nonprofit’s Nike Boot Camp and is a captain for the Butterfly Blitz dance team.

“When I first came into the program, I was very shy. It was scary to do these dances in front of people and for myself — it was dances I’ve never done before,” the dance team captain said. “I feel my confidence is a lot better now and I feel passionate about doing the dances.”

At the Butterfly Effect Project, she has learned to not shy away from deep conversations with her peers. Her public-speaking skills have greatly improved, and she engages with her community through volunteerism.

“I was always scared of meeting people and being around new people, but here, no matter how I am, everyone accepts me, ” Aileen said. “Joining this program has taught me how to be myself, accept myself and accept others. I feel like a completely different person now.”

When considering college, the incoming high school senior had focused mostly on academics. But thanks to the tours provided through BEP’s College Access Program, she is now able to envision campus life.

Without the BEP program, she said she would have never known the various possibilities. She is excited for a glimpse of college life during Georgetown University’s National Youth Leadership Forum.

“I just would have picked a college, not really thinking about the fact that I want to feel like I belong there,” she said. “I’m so happy we get to do all the lectures and hands-on programs. I’m also excited to see what experiencing 10 days on a college campus will be like.”

The Butterfly Effect Project is paying a portion of the cost for Aileen to attend the summer program. Donations can be made at tinyurl.com/AileenGoestoGeorgetown.