Letters to the Editor: Please reduce our taxes

Aquebogue

Please reduce our taxes

Thank you to Supervisor Halpin for proposing measures to reduce the Town of Riverhead taxes. Over the last two years, the Riverhead Town tax levy has grown by 16.3%. We appreciate the ”newcomer” to the Town Board attempting to reduce our taxes.

What is troubling is that the other Town Board members appear to be pushing back on Mr. Halpin’s efforts. They do not appear to be bringing forward any ideas to reduce our taxes — and they all were in power when the 16.3% increase was enacted.

To the Town Board: Please come up with new ideas to reduce our taxes. We know you can do it. The 2027 budget is nearly upon us. Thank you.

Bob Klein

Farmingville

Leadership starts with participation

In a time when many people are frustrated with politics, what stands out to me about Lukas Ventouras is not simply his age, but his willingness to step forward and participate. It’s easy to point out problems. It’s easy to sit on the sidelines and criticize. It’s much harder to raise your hand and say, “I’m willing to do the work.”

Whether discussing housing affordability, education, healthcare or the challenges facing younger generations, Lukas speaks with a sense of urgency that comes from genuinely caring about the future of our communities. You may agree with every proposal or you may not. That’s part of the democratic process. I find that inspiring. Too often we hear people say they want younger generations to get involved and help shape the future. Lukas has done exactly that. Rather than waiting for someone else he chose to enter the arena himself.

Leadership is measured not only by age or experience, but also by conviction, work ethic and a willingness to stand up for what you believe in.

Regardless of the outcome of this election, I hope more people see his example and realize that democracy works best when citizens choose to participate rather than simply observe.

Joseph Crescimanno

Cutchogue

Congratulations, Southold P.D.

Southold Town Police completed a major accomplishment recently with being awarded accreditation from N.Y. State. While the application process has been in the works for years, Capt. Scott Latham took the bull by the horns spending countless hours in bringing this process to the finish line. While we admire him downplaying his role, the community should realize that without his efforts, this accreditation might never have happened.

Congratulations to Chief Grattan, Capt. Latham and the entire Southold Town P.D. for their dedicated efforts in not just achieving accreditation, but helping to keep us safe every day.

Dave Bergen

Orient

Lower speed limits are a win

A big thank-you to Supervisor Al Krupski and all involved in getting Suffolk County to lower the speed limit on Middle Road (CR 48, North Road) from 50 mph to 45 mph and 40 mph near the hotels (Soundview, etc.) in both directions between Greenport and the 55 mph double-lane speedway in Southold. (Same as the LIE: too fast!)

I feel it will reduce accidents and save lives.

Bob Hulsmann

Greenport

Paid parking problem

I have to add my two cents to this argument. All of the entire north side of Front Street is now filled with empty storefronts. The solution is to charge an exorbitant rate for people to park? At the very least, have Greenport and/or Southold resident stickers.

I am not even a village resident. I am in Greenport West. What is to keep visitors from just going to Southold or Mattituck to shop?

Cathy Haft

Peconic

Parking in Greenport

Apparently, the Greenport politicos have alienated themselves as well as Greenport residents. They have severely restricted free parking for all. They should have looked at other municipalities for guidance on seasonal parking.

Take Port Jefferson as an example. Yes, there is only paid parking. But the residents have it free. Also, on weekends, parking at the high school is free, with a free shuttle bus available.

Following Port Jefferson’s lead might be a solution.

Joel Reitman

Greenport

Taxes and parking

Greenport Village’s troubling budget deficit is exacerbated because its property taxes don’t accurately reflect the market value of high-end homes.

Greenport’s taxation is based on the Southold Assessor’s estimate of a property’s market value. In the case of Southold town’s taxation, the underestimation of high-value homes is mitigated by STAR exemptions benefiting low-income households.

But Greenport Village taxes are more like the dues of a club where everyone pays a similar fee. If they reflected actual market values, perhaps low-income village residents would not be further burdened with new parking fees.

Kathy Deacon

Greenport

A village at its best

Greenport is at its best when neighbors come together to celebrate the places and traditions that give our village its character. This past Sunday offered a fine example of that spirit. North Fork Dog Dock Diving, the miniature railroad ride, the beauty of Moore’s Woods and the sense of fellowship at the community gathering all combined to create a day that was both joyful and deeply affirming.

Especially noteworthy was the collaboration between two nonprofit organizations working in partnership to support village assets that serve not only Village of Greenport residents but also people throughout Southold Town and beyond. Watching my granddaughter enjoy the day so fully made that community spirit feel even more meaningful.

I am grateful to the organizers of North Fork Dog Dock Diving, Rena Wilhelm, Kim Loper and Sarah Phillips, and to the Greenport Rotary for its continued support of the beloved Joe Cherry Choo Choo train. Their leadership, generosity, and commitment to the public good deserve recognition and thanks. In celebrating a day like this, we also celebrate the enduring spirit of Greenport itself.

Mary Bess Phillips

Village of Greenport Trustee

Southold

Unanswered questions

The explanations for Southold Town’s failure to secure a potential $900,000 grant simply do not add up. Residents were told a water main break at Town Hall caused the missed deadline. This claim is demonstrably false, a bold lie that has deepened public skepticism.

Why was an application of this magnitude left solely to the town liaison and still incomplete just one hour before the deadline? If information from various departments was provided well in advance, why wasn’t the application finalized and submitted days earlier? Why was everything left until the last minute? A misrepresented temporary disruption should never jeopardize major benefits for our community. These straightforward questions demand honest answers, not excuses.

The town liaison bears primary responsibility for missing the deadline and then lying about the cause. This lack of transparency at Town Hall is deeply troubling. Where is accountability when leaders evade responsibility instead of owning their mistakes?

The loss of this $900,000 opportunity raises serious concerns about competent management of vital funding. Southold residents especially children and families relying on the hockey rink and recreational facilities deserve better than evasion and misinformation. Our youth have been negatively impacted and merit a direct apology plus a full explanation.

Equally troubling is the decision not to apply for the Community Development Block Grant. These funds help improve infrastructure, upgrade facilities and ease the local tax burden. Failing to pursue outside funding forces taxpayers to bear higher costs or reduced services.

Transparency and accountability are cornerstones of good government. Residents deserve clear answers: What exactly happened? Who was responsible? What safeguards will prevent future failures?

Our children and future generations deserve leadership that pursues every opportunity with diligence, integrity, and urgency. Anything less undermines trust and harms our community.

Jason Taggart

Southold

Lost opportunity

We missed out on a massive grant, our community has a right to know what happened and why the deadline was missed. While unforeseen events can occur, a burst pipe at Town Hall should not prevent a critical grant application from being completed and submitted on time.

What steps will be taken to ensure this never happens again?

Our parks, our families and our taxpayers depend on responsible stewardship of every funding opportunity available to improve our community. The loss of these funds impacts needed improvements, public safety and the quality of life for residents who rely on these facilities.

Transparency and accountability are essential. The public deserves a full explanation of what occurred, who was responsible for the application process and what safeguards will be put into place to prevent future opportunities from being lost.

We owe it to our residents, our children and future generations to make sure every opportunity to invest in our community is pursued with diligence and professionalism.

Mackenzie Hudson

Greenport

Cochran Park

The missed opportunity of receiving the $900,000 grant for repairs and upgrades to Jean Cochran Park is unacceptable. It appears the town waited to the last minute to submit the grant rather than be an early submission — just in case something else (like a busted pipe) occurred.

This park is a wonderful asset for our town and it should be state of the art at the very least. I use it about three times per week and it’s kept clean and neat but needs upgrades like permanent restrooms and a new parking surface.

In a town where the average real estate tax is about $8,000 per year, one would think and expect nice facilities at local parks.

We deserve a dedicated and competent parks commission that has a vision for the future of our parks.

Lastly, any plans for improvements should also include a dedicated dog park that is actually “designed” and not just a fenced in area on terrible uneven surface behind a building somewhere.

Maybe the Town Boarrd should take some road trips to other cities that have a plan to see what we are missing. I think we get a B for nice and a F for innovation when it comes to our parks.

Bernadette Hoban