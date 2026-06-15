Susan S. Keeney of Calverton died at home May 25, 2026. She was 80.

Born in Brooklyn Nov. 30, 1945, she was the daughter of Joseph and Evelyn Syrewicz. She graduated Riverhead High School in 1962 and married Stanley Keeney.

Ms. Keeney worked as a senior account clerk with the Town of Riverhead, was a member of St. Johns Church and enjoyed volunteering with the Save a Pet Foundation and as a eucharistic minister.

Predeceased by her parents and husband, Ms. Keeney is survived by her daughter Christine Caravousano of Calverton; brother James Syrewicz of Texas; and grandchildren Christopher, Frank and Joseph.

The family will receive visitors for a memorial Saturday, June 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations are requested for Kent Animal Shelter.

Paid post