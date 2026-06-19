Phyllis M. Holt of Calverton died at Peconic Bay Medical Center June 16, 2026. She was 76.

Born in Brooklyn Nov. 1, 1949, she was the daughter of William and Anna (Sklerofsky) Kuperman. She graduated the High School of Art and Design in 1967 and later Staten Island Community College in 1975.

Known as “Nursie,” she worked as a registered nurse and at Riverhead Middle School and Little Flower in Wading River. Ms. Holt performed with the Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre and volunteered with the JROTC in Riverhead. Family said she loved cats, musical theater, Broadway shows and medieval

Renaissance fairs.

Predeceased by her parents and brother Michael, she is survived by her sons Brian of Manorville and Jeremy (Ashley) of Maryland; daughter Anna Ramshaw of Texas; and grandchildren Elm, Charley, Cassie, Suzanna and Jacques.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family with burial at Wellwood Cemetery on Thursday, June 18 at 2 p.m.

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