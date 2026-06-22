Very Rev. Steven Peter Koplinka of Riverhead died at North Shore University Hospital June 20, 2026. He was 75.

Born in Southampton Aug. 3, 1950, he was the son of Steven and Thelma (Rusewicz) Koplinka. He was baptized Aug. 13, 1950 at St. Isidore Church in Riverhead, which also served as his home parish.

In 1975, he graduated Holy Redeemer College in Waterford, Wis. with a bachelors of arts. He then attended the University of St. Mary of the Lake in Mundelein, Ill. and graduated in 1979 with a masters in divinity. He attended seminary for the Archdiocese of Chicago and was ordained on May 12, 1979 by Archbishop Rembert Weakland.

He served the Archbishop of Milwaukee for a time and then as a Benedictine Monk for 25 years. The Very Rev. Koplinka was Novice Master, Choir Master and Taylor in Benet Lake, Wis. As part of Eparchy of Parma, he was vicar for religious and clergy, on the seminary board, and assigned to parishes in Cleveland, Ohio and Munster, In.

The Very Rev. Koplinka retired Dec. 1, 2025, lived in Riverhead and attended St. Isidore Church. He was predeceased by his parents; sister Carol Block; and nephew Joseph. He is survived by his brothers Joseph (Linda) and Gregory Koplinka; and nieces and nephews Alyssa, Kimberly, Mark, Gregory, Hillary and Katy.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, July 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A religious service will take place at 6 p.m. The funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, July 2 at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore Church with interment following at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested for Carmalite Home for Children.

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