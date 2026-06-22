Judith B. Wurtz of Cutchogue passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2026. She was 79 years old.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 26 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama Roman Catholic Church in Cutchogue.

Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Lions Club would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

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