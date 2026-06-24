Robin Marie (Sorel) Evans, age 58, passed away suddenly at her home on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

Robin was born in Ware, Mass., on April 6, 1968. She was the loving daughter of the late Romuald C. Sorel and Elizabeth A. “Lisa” (D’Annolfo) Sorel. Raised and educated in Ware, she was a 1982 graduate of the former St. Mary’s School in Ware, a 1986 graduate of Ware High School and a 1988 graduate of LaSalle Junior College in Newton, Mass.

Robin had been a resident of Southold for 23 years. On Oct. 20, 2002, she married Jeffrey L. Evans in Woodstock, Conn. They were married 17 years when Jeffrey passed away on March 31, 2020. Robin was employed as a waitress/bartender for the Hellenic Restaurant for seven years and Skipper’s Restaurant for 15 years.

Robin is survived by her loving brother, Jeffrey M. Sorel of Ware, Mass.; her three stepchildren: Ryan Evans and his wife,Tracy, of Manorville, N.Y., Justin Evans and his wife, Sarah, of Riverhead, N.Y., and Scott Evans of Arcadia, Fla. Robin also leaves her step-grandchildren: Owen, Kellan and Myles Evans and Stella and Lorelai Evans.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, July 1 at 2 p.m. at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

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