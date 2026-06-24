Barbara Kettering of Riverhead, formerly of Greenport, died at West Hampton Care Center June 11, 2026. She was 88.

Born in Greenport Nov. 21, 1937, she was the daughter of Erick G. and Elsa (Gustafson) Schelin. She graduated Greenport High School in 1956 and made a career as a bookkeeper at North Fork Sanitation.

Predeceased by her parents; siblings Lenny, Roy Schelin and Elsie Anderson; and half-sister Lillian, she is survived by her son Karl of Riverhead; sister Eleanor Smith of Southold; daughter Kay (Tom) Welch of Florida; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family plan a graveside service at a later date.

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