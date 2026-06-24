Elinor H. Bird-Squires of Winter Springs, Fla. passed away on June 20, 2026 — her 94th birthday.

She was the daughter of Asher (Buck) and Lila Holeston of Riverhead. A 1950 graduate of Riverhead High School, Elinor was the wife of Robert C Young, George Bird, and Robert Squires.

She leaves three sons: Bruce L. Young (Susie) of Riverhead, David C. Young of Riverhead, and Timothy A. Young (June) of Winter Springs, Fla.; four grandchildren: Bruce C. Young (Patti), Danny Young (Donna), Michael Young (Amelia), and Krystal Foschi; and five great grandchildren: Andrew, Josie, twins Dylan and Colton, and Maverick.

A private family service followed by internment will be at Calverton National Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to AdventHealth Hospice, Director of Development / Foundation, [email protected]. 1-816-589-9171.

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