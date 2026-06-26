Dr. Robert “Bob” C. Lusik was a doctor with a giant heart, one that always wanted to give.

Raised in Wading River, Bob spent his childhood reading books, building model spaceships, and working on the family farm. He studied respiratory therapy and then received a medical degree in 1986 from SUNY Buffalo. Bob worked at Smithtown General Hospital, St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, Southside , St Charles and JT Mather Memorial Hospital as well. With strong family ties to the Wading River Fire Department, he eventually became the longtime physician of the Wading River and Ridge Fire Districts.

Robert also taught at Nassau Community College, SUNY Stony Brook and was a Clinical Preceptor for Nurse Practitioners and PA Students. Specializing in family medicine, he would open his own practice in Wading River where he worked until moving to Bluffton, S.C. with his family in the early 2000s. Robert spent over 20 years working as a staff physician and medical director in the Bluffton area.

Bob Lusik, 71, passed away at home surrounded by his beloved family on June 5, 2026. He is predeceased by his sister Linda Lyczkowski; and his parents Florence and Charles Lusik. He is survived by his wife Wendy Lusik, and their children Robert Shannon (Kaitlyn McKenna) and Tori Lusik. Bob’s hometown always remained close to his heart.

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