William John Milusich of Southold passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. He was 91 years old.

Born March 22, 1935 to Amelia and John Milusich in New York City and raised in Astoria and Jackson Heights, Queens, Bill earned a B.S. in Banking and Finance from Fordham University and a MBA from New York University. He began his banking career at the Hanover Bank where he served as an auditor for three years. He then moved to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York where, for 35 years, he held various positions within the Bank Supervision and Regulation Group, retiring in 1995 with the title of manager and regional director. Bill also served for eight years as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve.

Upon retirement and moving to Southold with his wife Armida D’Maddio, Bill chaired, for one three-year term, the Town of Southold Board of Ethics. He also participated in the mentoring program run in the Mattituck Middle School.

Bill enjoyed playing the piano (having taken lessons for eight years as a teenager), reading non-fiction and continuing as an avid New York Yankees fan (from age 10).

Bill is survived by his three sons Raymond, William and John, John’s wife Janice and three grandchildren: Grace, Eve and Peter. He was predeceased by his brother John Frances.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 2 at 11 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father Abraham Thannickal. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a contribution be made to the American Brain Foundation in Bill’s name.

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