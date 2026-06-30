Riverhead H.S. Key Club donates life ring for Grangebel Park

The Riverhead High School Key Club donated a personalized, Blue Waves life ring to the town, which will be installed in Grangebel Park. (Credit: Ana Borruto)

The Peconic Riverfront waters just got a little safer thanks to a new life ring generously donated by the Riverhead High School Key Club.

Key Club members, along with their advisor Garrett Moore, presented a decorated life ring that reads “RHS Key Club Saves Lives” to Riverhead Town Supervisor Jerry Halpin and Riverhead Town Police Chief Ed Frost on Thursday, where it will be installed at Grangebel Park.

A life ring assists anyone who may fall into the water — a critical rescue device the high school students felt the Peconic River boardwalk was missing.

While participating in the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in downtown Riverhead in October, club members did not see any life rings while strolling along the riverfront.

“Obviously, that’s a danger,” said sophomore Sophia Segovia. “We brought it upon ourselves to talk to Mr. Moore about this idea, and he completely agreed, especially since he lives around here.”

The Riverhead High School Key Club noticed there weren’t any life rings on the Peconic River waterfront, and decided to take action. (Credit: Ana Borruto)

The students swiftly brought the matter to the town’s attention. Mr. Moore said with the help of the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association, the idea was able to come to fruition.

This past spring, the town heard the Key Club’s alarm loud and clear, and installed life rings along the Peconic Riverfront.

“With all the new construction in the apartment buildings, literally on the riverfront, that’s literally these kids’ backyard,” Mr. Moore said. “You can’t prevent accidents, but you can at least try to help people when they need it.”

Saf-T-Swim of Riverhead contributed the life ring and the Key Club gave it a special Blue Waves’ touch.

“It’s an amazing thing that they thought about others beyond themselves,” said Mr. Halpin, during the life ring gifting on Thursday. “Not only does it show that there’s a place of safety, but it also displays their town spirit, their school spirit. As we continue to reactivate Grangebel Park and the entire downtown, it’s great to see that the next generation is invested in it.”

Chief Frost expressed his gratitude for the life-saving donation.

“Hope we don’t have to use it,” the police chief said.