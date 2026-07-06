Eugene Alexander Pacholk of Riverhead died July 1, 2026 at South Shore University Hospital. He was 73.

Born in Riverhead, Nov. 10, 1952, he married Wendy (Quinn) Pacholk, whom he was married to for 49 years.

Mr. Pacholk was a former clammer on the East End and retired from Mattituck High School as chief custodian. Family said he loved horse racing, NASCAR, ice cream, the bay and being near water, but hated heat and humidity. They described him as a devote Christian who worked hard and put family first.

Mr. Pacholk is survived by his wife Wendy; children Aaron Pacholk and Abaigeal Hillyard; and three grandchildren.

Services are private and are being handled by Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. of 406 East Main Street, Riverhead.

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