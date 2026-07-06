Lee William Schultheis of Cutchogue, and formerly of Freeport, Maine, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. He was 70 years old.

Lee was born on Jan. 27, 1956 in Rockville Centre, N.Y. to Jane Ann (née Rinney) and William C. Schultheis. He was one of three children. After high school, he attended Cornell University where he attained his bachelor’s degree in International Studies.

Lee would visit and spend time on the North Fork throughout his life, and moved to Cutchogue permanently 10 years ago. In his professional career, he worked in finance since college and was self-employed. One of his true passions was fostering many cats, helping rehabilitate them to new homes.

Lee is survived by his children Tom Schultheis (Brittany) of San Francisco, Calif., Steven Schultheis, Matthew Schultheis (Joelene) of Freeport, Maine and Cade Schultheis of Cutchogue; partner of 17 years Cherilyn Rexroad of Cutchogue; grandchildren Oliver Schultheis and Adeline Schultheis; and siblings Jeanne Price and Cathy Schultheis-Pray.

The family has chosen to remember Lee’s life privately at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lee’s name may be made to North Fork Country Kids, Post Office Box 3, Aquebogue, New York 11931.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

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