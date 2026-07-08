North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: July 8, 2026

House of the Week:

Enjoy your own dock on deepwater Reeves Creek with access to a beautiful bay inlet. The three-bedroom house features hardwood floors, fireplace, deck and granite kitchen countertops. There are established gardens and an outdoor shower. A separate detached screened-in room provides space for entertaining or possible pool house.

Location: Aquebogue

Price: $1,490,000

Broker: Colony Realty, Jamesport, 631-722-5800

Real Estate Transfers:

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated May 8, 2026.

Aquebogue (11931)

CEAX LLC to 29 Edgar LLC, 29 Edgar Avenue, (600-86-1-38.002) (C) $1,500,000

Baiting Hollow (11933)

Paul Astrup and Christina Surnicki to Lori Calabria, 8 Hill Drive, (600-16-1-14) (R) $680,000

Danielle Coysh (Referee) and Anthony Dalrymple (Defendant) to Hampton Developer LLC, 1871 Edwards Avenue, (600-39-3-12) (R) $687,000



Cutchogue (11935)

Barbara Stoutenburgh Trust to William Roth Family Trust, 4015 Skunk Lane, (1000-97-9-14) (R) $975,000

Lori Helms to Jonathan Magri, 7850 Bridge Lane, (1000-84-1-5) (R) $655,000



Riverhead (11901)

Richard & Bozena Hejmej to Lorena Romero and Esbeidy Muniz, 519 Washington Avenue, (600-126-1-39) (R) $800,000

John Marino to Isaac Halpern, 3953 Sound Avenue, (600-18-2-6) (R) $700,000



Shelter Island Heights (11965)

Maura Regan to Christopher DiOrio and Kelci McIntosh, 11F Petticoat Lane, (700-22-1-74) (R) $975,000

Southold (11971)

John Peters to Nick Saltamanikas and Christina Georgos, 1465 Ackerly Pond Lane, (1000-69-5-7.004) (R) $1,250,000

Wading River (11792)

MAK Housing Ventures Inc to Sergio Fajardo and Iris Garrido, 164 Maple Road, (600-26-2-24) (R) $555,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)