Susan Byrne Picone, 78, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2026, while in hospice care in Massachusetts.

Born on July 23, 1947, in Brooklyn, Susan spent most of her life in New York, where she built a life centered on family, love, and lasting friendships. Later in life, she and her beloved husband relocated to Palm City, Fla., after selling their lifelong business, Picone Energy Systems, while making frequent visits to Massachusetts to spend precious time with family.

Susan will be remembered for her sparkly blue eyes, warm smile, impeccable sense of style, and the love she shared so generously with family and friends. Always polished in her presentation, she rarely missed an opportunity to wear a crisp white shirt with timeless elegance. She had a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures and greatest adventures alike. Susan loved traveling far and wide, spending time at the beach, soaking in the beauty of the Arizona desert, savoring just about anything with garlic, and playing golf—highlighted by the thrill of scoring a hole-in-one, one of her proudest accomplishments.

Above all, Susan was devoted to her family. She is survived by her loving husband, Sal Picone, whom she met in kindergarten at the age of 5. They were just weeks away from celebrating their 58th wedding anniversary. She is also survived by her cherished daughter, Jennifer Picone Clarke and her husband Drew of Concord, Mass.; her beloved grandchildren, Julia, Benjamin and his fiancée, Kayla. She is survived by her dear sister Carole and preceded in death by her father, Tom; her mother, Marion; her sister, Marion; and her brothers, Gene, Dennis, and Kenneth.

A private family service will be held to celebrate Susan’s life. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites those wishing to honor Susan’s memory to consider a donation to Tunnel to Towers or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Susan would also have loved for those remembering her to celebrate in a way that reflected her joyful spirit: enjoy a Snickers bar or place a bouquet of cheerful daisies in your home.

To share a remembrance or a condolence on Susan’s tribute page, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.

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