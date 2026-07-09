Astrid Gilmore, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully at home in Cutchogue on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at the age of 84.

Born on Aug. 13, 1941, in Oslo, Norway to Jenny and Olav Cederkvist, Astrid grew up surrounded by family and the traditions she carried with her all her life. She treasured her siblings—her sisters, Ingse Pariseleti and Anne Marie Pedersen, who predeceased her, and her twin brother, Harald Cederkvist of Oslo, who survives her.

On Feb. 28, 1969, in Manhattan, she married the love of her life, the late James W. Gilmore. Together they built a home filled with love and creativity, and raised two children who were the center of her world.

Before marriage, Astrid’s adventurous spirit took flight—quite literally—as a Pan Am flight attendant in the 1960s, a role that reflected her poise, kindness, and love of travel. Over the years, she was an artist, acquired her interior decorator credentials, was a devoted homemaker, and later worked in administration at Englewood Hospital.

Astrid was happiest with a paintbrush or knitting needles in hand and sharing this talent with many loved ones. Rooted in her heritage, she remained joyfully active in Norwegian Klubben for 60 years, keeping language, recipes, and celebrations alive with her kids and grandkids.

Her faith community at Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport sustained, strengthened and helped her in times of need.

Predeceased by her husband, James, Astrid is survived by her children, Jennyka Wassermann of Brooklyn, and Alexie van Bilderbeek of Los Angeles, Calif.; and by her adored grandchildren, Finn and Ryker Wassermann, and Willem Van Bilderbeek, who knew her as Mormor and keeper of stories, jokes, and sweets.

The family will remember Astrid’s life with a private memorial at this time. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may honor her memory with a donation to the Southold Animal Shelter.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

Paid post