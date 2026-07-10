Thomas Richard Flurry of Mattituck passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. He was 84 years old.

Thomas was born on Dec. 20, 1941 in Brooklyn, to Mildred (née Onody) and Thomas R. Flurry. He was one of four children. After high school, he enlisted with the United States Army and served honorably from 1958 to 1962, attaining the rank of PFC (E-3). In his professional career he worked as a millwright for Local 740 in Woodhaven, NY.

Predeceased by his wife Joy A. Flurry; and son Thomas M. Flurry; he is survived by his children Tracy L. Raynor (Frank) of Glen, NH and Richard J. Flurry of Mattituck; granddaughter Jessica Lessard; and siblings Steve Flurry (Gail) of New Suffolk, Laraine Flurry of New Suffolk and Roberta Jackson (William) of New Suffolk.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Graveside Services with U.S. Army Honors will take place on Friday, July 17 at 10 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mattituck Fire Department Rescue Squad would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Paid post