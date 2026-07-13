Sean Melley Gagen of Southold passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2026 surrounded by his loving family. He was 51 years old.

Sean was friends with crows. They followed him from his work garden on the North Road to his home garden on Boisseau Avenue. The beautiful garden that was his life’s work, a life that ended too soon on July 9 at Stony Brook hospital after succumbing to a swift and devastating illness.

Sean was passionate about plants and animals, and also music, movies, comedy, and politics. Sean had strong opinions, but didn’t have a mean bone in his body. He was always up for a good laugh, but he also had a hard time reconciling the beauty he saw around him with a world that could be cruel. Whether bartending in New Suffolk and Venice Beach, or working at nurseries in Santa Monica and Southold, Sean’s outgoing personality, kindness, and humor left an indelible impression on everyone he encountered.

While he lived his last years in his childhood home, Sean’s travels took him to Edinburgh, Israel, and Egypt; to New Orleans, Florida, New York City, and Los Angeles; and on cross-country roadtrips. He was an enthusiastic beach volleyball player, bodysurfer, and mosh pit participant at live music shows. Sean was a loyal friend, a loving son and brother, and the funnest of uncles.

He leaves behind his singular garden, wonderful memories, and a Sean-shaped hole in the hearts of those who loved him. Sean is survived by his parents, Denise and Mark; his sisters Sheila, Michelle, Christine, and Kerry; his brothers-in-law Chris and Dan; and his nieces and nephews Rita, Charlie, Francis, Fiona, and Timothy. He is also survived by uncles, aunts, cousins, and dear friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 15 at 11 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father Abraham Thannickal.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Nature Conservancy would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

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