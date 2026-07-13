Albert R. Stepnoski died at home in Riverhead July 11, 2026. He was 84.

Born in Greenport July 27, 1941, he was the son of Albert and Bertha (Kozakiewicz) Stepnoski. He attended Suffolk County Community College and was a proud veteran of the US Army, who served in Vietnam, was a rifle expert and received an honorable discharge. He married Linda Zielinski and worked as an aviation mechanic at the Mattituck airport.

Family said he enjoyed bowling, flying private planes, motorcycling and snowmobiling.

Mr. Stepnoski is survived by his wife Linda Stepnoski; sons Joseph and Michael; daughters Mary Stepnoski and Anne Binkis; brothers Bernard and Frank; sisters Bernadette Osterberg and Marilyn Stepnoski; and 10 grandchildren: Luke and Sophie Stepnoski; Emma, Jacob, Riley, Madelyn and Abigail Binkis; and Peyton, Bristol and Colton Stepnoski.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, July 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15 at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore’s Church with interment to follow at St. Isidore’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested for East End Hospice in Westhampton Beach.

Paid post