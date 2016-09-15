Update: Flanders man dies from injuries in Tuesday’s crash

Update, Sept. 15: The Flanders man injured in Tuesday’s crash in Ridge has died, and the driver who was allegedly high on drugs at the time of the crash will face upgraded charges, authorities said. Anibal Aceituno-Perez, 52, was struck while cutting a lawn by a 2005 Cadillac driven by Brianna Hasset, 24, of Wading River, police said.

Mr. Aceituno-Perez was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital and succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Mr. Aceituno-Perez had three daughters and lived at his home in Flanders for the last 15 years, said neighbor Albert Lopez.

“He was a hard-working landscaper with his own landscaping business,” Mr. Lopez said, adding that his children graduated from Riverhead High School with Mr. Aceituno-Perez’s daughters. “I was hoping he’d pull through.”

Ms. Hasset failed sobriety tests at the scene and “told police in sum and substance” that she had taken numerous drugs before driving, according to a Suffolk County District Attorney spokesperson.

Ms. Hasset allegedly admitted to snorting half a bag of “dope,” injecting the other half and snorting a line of cocaine at 3 a.m. the day of the crash.

She also admitted to consuming Xanax the night before and the morning of the crash, officials said.

Ms. Hasset had no prior criminal history, and blood and urine samples are currently being tested at the crime lab, the DA official said.

Ms. Hasset was initially charged with misdemeanor driving while ability impaired by drugs and pleaded not guilty Wednesday, according to online court records.

She remains held at Suffolk County jail on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

Original Story: A Flanders landscaper remains in critical condition Tuesday after a Wading River woman who was driving while impaired by drugs hit him with her car, according to a Suffolk County police press release.

Brianna Hassett, 24, was driving a 2005 Cadillac eastbound on Route 25 west of Pleasant View Road in Ridge around 11:50 a.m. when her vehicle struck Anibal Aceituno-Perez, 52, while he was cutting a lawn, police said.

Mr. Aceituno-Perez was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center and is in critical condition, officials said.

Ms. Hassett was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, police said. She is being held at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, officials said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the police department at 631-852-6555.

